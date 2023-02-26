Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures wrap up the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So far for the month we are about 8.5° above normal and almost 20" below normal for snowfall this season. There's still no chance for accumulating snow through this month and March looks like temperatures will be near normal.

Today we are back above normal by about 10° to the 50s with sunshine and light winds.

Hourly conditions: February 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Our next round of rain will move in on Monday late morning with heavy downpours on and off through the evening. There's a chance for a light wintry mix briefly in the morning with temperatures around the freezing mark.

If the rain moves in later then the chance is even lower. Highs back in the mid to upper 50s by midnight with temperatures increasing all day.

Our high on Tuesday will be around midnight near 50 then we dry out through the day.

Wednesday looks like the best day of the week with highs back near 70 and plenty of sunshine!

7-day forecast: February 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

