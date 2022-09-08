Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures return on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - NOAA's U.S Drought Monitor releases its weekly drought assessment today and I expect that we will see the state of Pennsylvania seeing improvements in both moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions across the state.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Last week the state edged past 50 percent being under abnormally dry conditions. Then the rain arrived. It didn't matter where you were we saw plenty of rain over the past week. In Pittsburgh, 2.64" of rain has fallen over the first week of the month. Other areas have seen over 4" of rain over the past 100 hours. This isn't just something we are seeing here but these big rain totals are something we are seeing in all four corners of the state.

Rainfall estimates since Monday KDKA Weather Center

Over the next week, we still have plenty of rain in the forecast but not much is expected today, Friday, and Saturday.

In fact, most are going to be completely dry through this stretch.

Rain chances return on Sunday with a similar set-up to what we just saw this week with us on the northwestern edge of a ridge of high pressure. A plume of moisture will be in place, stretching from Louisiana to Buffalo. We could see more in the way of big rain totals on Sunday and Monday.

After next week's rain, it could be a while before we see any rain again.

Hourly temperatures - September 8, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be near 80°. Morning lows dipped to the low 60s. I have noon temperatures in the low 70s due to some clouds this morning.

Highs will be in the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will cool down next week as an upper low is around.

7-Day Forecast: September 8, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!