Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and sixties throughout the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We just missed tying a record high by one degree in Pittsburgh for the second day in a row.

Today's high hit 74 while the record still stands at 75. Morgantown and Wheeling both tied record highs today. This is the last of the 70s for a while as cooler air will filter in through the day tomorrow under sunny skies leaving us with highs still in the mid-60s.

Election Day will be a bit cooler still with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s under sunny skies. We bounce back to the 60s for a couple of days before a pretty strong cold front brings an end to the warmth with highs Saturday struggling to hit 50 and some showers arriving Friday night into Saturday.

