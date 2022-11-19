Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and cold temperatures during the day Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are a ton of holiday festivities and football games this weekend so if you'll be outside bundle up and grab as many hand warmers as you can!

Forecast for Light Up Night in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Highs today are only in the low to mid-30s. When you factor in wind gusts around 20-30 mph it's going to feel in the 20s and teens. Yes, there will be sunshine but it will not warm us up to where we need to be.

A few flakes are possible today with little to no accumulation. There's a slight chance areas north and along the ridges could get a little accumulation. We could have one for the books this weekend. We will be close to breaking the record for the coldest high-temperature today and then the record low temperature could be tied or broken for Sunday morning.

Wind chills and temperatures over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

By Monday we are finally recovering from the cold, and it'll feel more like fall.

We are dry through much of the holiday week with highs back in the low 40s on Monday and flirting with the 50s through Thanksgiving.

The chance for rain and even snow showers returns Friday.

7-day forecast: November 19, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

