Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wet weather has largely moved out of the area. In its place? Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Daily average High: 76 Low: 56

Sunrise: 7:00 Sunset: 7:33

Today: It's low, but there is a chance for rain mainly this afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: After today, we may go for a week with no rain. Could be the driest stretch of the year.

Until now, the longest stretch of non-measurable rain in Pittsburgh came from June 15th-21st. During that week at the Pittsburgh International Airport, six of the days were completely dry with an additional day seeing a trace amount of rain. I say that because it looks right now like we could go through at least next Tuesday without a drop of rain at the Pittsburgh airport.

Thankfully we have seen plenty of rain over the past week and a half and drought conditions across the state have improved over the past week and a half. So far this month the Pittsburgh airport has received 3.55" of rain. We have already seen the monthly average for rain (3.3") with more than two weeks to go. We've gotten off to wet starts to September over the past couple of years.

Last year we had seen 4.67" of rain through the same period. and 2.36" of rain in 2020. September is no stranger to wet starts it would seem with the most rain recorded to start the month coming in at 9.38" of rain that fell in 2011. Four people died, including two children, due to the heavy September rains to start that month.

For today, skies will be mostly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. If you see rain it won't last long and should be either light or even just a couple of sprinkles. Temperatures will be five to ten degrees cooler than average today with highs near 70. Morning lows are generally in the low 50s but I have seen a couple of places falling into the 40s.

Looking ahead, the next rain chance as of this morning comes on Tuesday of next week. We will see a return of pleasant summer-like weather for the weekend with highs in the low 80s and pleasant starts to the day. Just a heads up that sunrise times as of this morning are now occurring at 7a or later for the next month.

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 13, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

