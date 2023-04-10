Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Monday kicking off a week of warm weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 60's!

FIRST ALERT: None



AWARE: A lot of sunshine and 70s!

A large area of high pressure continues to dominate bringing plenty of sunshine today and highs above normal in the upper 60s and even touching 70.

We will be well above normal by 10 degrees today then 20 degrees above normal by Thursday and Friday!

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Here are some records we will keep an eye on this week once we get to the 80s!

April 12 - 84º (2001)

April 13 - 84º (1941)

April 14 - 86 (1883)

April 15 - 85º (1883)

April 16 - 86º (2002)

It's rare for this long of a dry stretch and so far, we are starting the month well above normal by nearly 5 degrees and for precipitation we are below normal with only .29" where the normal is .86".

KDKA Weather Center

The next chance for rain showers moves in on Saturday with a weak area of low pressure.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos