Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Monday kicking off a week of warm weather

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/10)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/10) 02:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 60's!

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: A lot of sunshine and 70s!

A large area of high pressure continues to dominate bringing plenty of sunshine today and highs above normal in the upper 60s and even touching 70. 

We will be well above normal by 10 degrees today then 20 degrees above normal by Thursday and Friday! 

kdka-4-10-23-weather-hourly.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Here are some records we will keep an eye on this week once we get to the 80s!

  • April 12 - 84º (2001)
  • April 13 - 84º (1941)
  • April 14 - 86 (1883)
  • April 15 - 85º (1883)
  • April 16 - 86º (2002)

It's rare for this long of a dry stretch and so far, we are starting the month well above normal by nearly 5 degrees and for precipitation we are below normal with only .29" where the normal is .86". 

kdka-4-10-23-weather-rain-chances.png
KDKA Weather Center

The next chance for rain showers moves in on Saturday with a weak area of low pressure. 

kdka-4-10-23-weather-7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 4:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.