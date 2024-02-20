Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny, cold morning gives way to comfortable afternoon weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may very well be done with any significant snow this month.

Daily average High: 41 Low: 24

Sunrise: 7:08 Sunset: 6:01

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None

Aware: Yesterday was only the third day with at least an inch of snow on the ground this month.

It doesn't mean we will be done for the season, but long-range data shows a surge of warmth that will be around for most of next week before we cool down going into March. We haven't seen much snow so far this month, with us only recording three days now with an inch of snow or more on the ground for the month. Since November, yesterday was only the 14th day where we have had an inch or more of snow on the ground to start the day. How do we stack up historically? Through today, we are tied for 10th place when it comes to the fewest days with an inch of snow or more on the ground.

When it comes to snowfall, the NWS offices have recorded just 3.7 inches of snow so far this month. Last year, we had only seen 0.2 inches of snow for the month through Feb. 19. That number sits at second all-time for the least snowy starts in Pittsburgh. The 3.7 inches we have seen so far this year ranks as the 50th slowest start to the month. When it comes to snow, the Friday to Saturday snow bumped us up ahead of last year's snow pace, with us now seeing 15.3 inches of snow so far. Last year through Feb. 19, Pittsburgh had recorded 14.5 inches of snow. This year's pace ranks 29th all-time when it comes to slowest snow starts. Last year was the 25th slowest.

For today, morning lows should bottom out near 20 degrees. Highs today will be near 50. I have Pittsburgh hitting 50 degrees. Winds will be light, and there will be plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s on Wednesday, with another frosty start. I expect Wednesday morning lows to dip to the mid-20s.

Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday in the middle of the morning commute. Rain will continue for the rest of the day, with the best rain chance coming during the afternoon. Rain totals of half an inch to three-quarters of an inch should be expected. There will be some light snow around on Friday and Saturday in the wake of the cool front sweeping through. There appears to be another rain chance for Monday morning, too.

