Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday showers bring heavy downpours, flash flooding possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cool front swinging through our region is sparking a few isolated, heavy downpours, and they'll slowly slide east through mid-evening.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 63°

Sunset: 8:53 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Temps rise mid-week; next rain real rain chance late week.

Behind the front, temps will cool only slightly, and lows overnight will dip to the lower 60s, with patchy fog possible toward morning. Skies will gradually clear through Monday, and highs will be comfy and seasonable in the lower 80s.

The heat starts to build Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly sunshine (a stray shower is not out of the question in spots, but not likely) and highs in the upper 80s.

Our next storm chance holds off until Thursday afternoon, with a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance each afternoon through next weekend.

