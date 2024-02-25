Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday morning starts off cold, temperatures to steadily rise all day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We started off this morning with below-normal lows in the teens and feeling in the single digits for many!

We make it back above normal for our highs in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures with windchill throughout the day on February 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Monday morning won't be as cold with lows in the mid-30s and then we soar near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies. Early Monday morning a sprinkle or two can't be ruled out but the bulk of the rain arrives Tuesday morning through Wednesday. Those two days will be the warmest of the week with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the low to mid-60s!

It'll get windy Wednesday on the backside of the cold front with a wintry mix then possibly briefly Wednesday night with lows

Thursday morning returning to the upper 20s. No snow accumulation is expected as the ground will most likely be too warm.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Thursday is the coldest day of the week with highs back below normal in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday is the first day of Meteorological Spring with highs in the 50s and sunshine!

The weekend looks very "spring-like" with highs staying well above normal!

7-day forecast: February 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!