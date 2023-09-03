Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday has some excessive heat concerns with temperatures in the 90s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure is still situated - bringing us plenty of sunshine, no rain, and above-average highs.

There are excessive heat concerns today with highs at or near 90 and feeling in the 90s for many.

We won't have record highs this week, but the heat will not just be for today but through at least Thursday. We could have several days in a row that hit 90° or above for some areas.

If we get 3 days in a row with 90 or above that would be considered a heat wave. Either way, It's going to be hot, humid, and uncomfortable outside and this is the hottest stretch of weather we've had for Summer 2023.

Remember, if it's too hot for you it's too hot for your pets. Make sure to take breaks in the shade or indoors. Sunscreen is a must and also drink plenty of water!

We don't see the next chance for rain until Thursday which is still pretty low at this time with highs still in the upper 80s.

By Friday, it looks to cool back down to the upper 70s and low 80s which is normal for this time.

A few showers are also possible.

