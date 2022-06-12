Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today the heat and humidity return with highs back to average in the upper 70s and some at 80 with afternoon scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

They will be hit or miss so you will still have dry time this afternoon.

Hour By Hour forecast next 24 hours - June 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay weather aware as some isolated storms have the potential for damaging winds and even hail.

Monday a big warm-up begins where much of the week we will have temperatures in the 80s and even 90s by Wednesday. The 80s stick around through Friday with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible during the week.

We are in a typically summer-like pattern where we will have mostly sunny skies, but a pop-up shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Yes, it feels like summer but remember - June 21st is the Summer Solstice marking the first official day of Summer at 5:13 AM!

7 Day Forecast - June 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

