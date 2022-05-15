Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday could bring another round of isolated, severe storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with the chance for isolated strong to severe storms north and west of Pittsburgh. The risk has gone down with new models updating.

ALERT: Isolated strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds of 60+ mph and quarter-sized hail is the biggest threat. They will be very hit or miss.

AWARE: Rain, stray thunder early Monday morning

After yesterday's isolated storms, Sunday may also bring a chance of an evening storm, with some storms more severe than others. Stay alert for damaging winds and potential hail. KDKA Weather Center

Everyone is under a 'marginal risk' which is a 1 out of 5 meaning there's an isolated chance for strong winds and heavy downpours. Most will be short-lived. There's a small threat of flash flooding south of I-70 where places got heavy downpours yesterday.

Rain showers last through Monday morning and even some rumbles of thunder once the cold front passes. It'll get cooler than the temperatures we've had with highs in the upper 60s. Seasonable, sunny weather returns Tuesday through Thursday before we see another round of showers and storms and another big warm-up happens for the end of the week and next weekend!