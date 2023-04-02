Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday brings calmer, sunnier weather after high winds, storms

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/2)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/2) 03:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A nice, quiet, sunny day today after a wild and windy Saturday left our region with wind damage and power outages.

FIRST ALERT DAY: None.

AWARE: Storm chances return Thursday.

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA Weather Center

Skies will stay clear Sunday night, with cool lows in the 30s. Clouds roll back through the afternoon Monday, but warm air arrives, pushing highs into the mid-60s (normal highs are in the upper 50s by now). 

We head into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm front brings mild air but also a chance of showers in spots Tuesday and a better chance for some showers Wednesday/Thursday, with a chance for some storms Thursday. 

We end the week on a dry, sunny, and mild note heading into Easter weekend!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 7:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.