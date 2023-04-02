Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday brings calmer, sunnier weather after high winds, storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A nice, quiet, sunny day today after a wild and windy Saturday left our region with wind damage and power outages.

FIRST ALERT DAY: None.

AWARE: Storm chances return Thursday.

KDKA Weather Center

Skies will stay clear Sunday night, with cool lows in the 30s. Clouds roll back through the afternoon Monday, but warm air arrives, pushing highs into the mid-60s (normal highs are in the upper 50s by now).

We head into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm front brings mild air but also a chance of showers in spots Tuesday and a better chance for some showers Wednesday/Thursday, with a chance for some storms Thursday.

We end the week on a dry, sunny, and mild note heading into Easter weekend!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!