Pittsburgh Weather: Subtle changes lead to temperatures returning to the 50s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a wet start to the year with us recording more than 8 inches of precipitation since December 1 and it's up 1.78" for the year already.

Highs return to the 50s today.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 52 with mostly sunny skies. Similar to early this week, morning lows are cold, with most places dipping well into the 20s this morning.

This morning will be the coldest of the next week.

Temperatures throughout the day - February 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead I have highs in the mid-50s starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. Thursday morning lows should be near 32° with lows on Friday and Saturday in the mid-40s.

Rain chances return on Friday morning but I now have us down to an isolated chance. There will be a better chance of rain now on Saturday.

This is a fairly big change from what I had earlier this week with just isolated showers expected on Saturday. I know how Saturday showers are coming in at 70 percent or 'widespread'.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Saturday rain appears to arrive an hour or so after sunrise and sticks around through most of the afternoon.

The rainy pattern sticks around into next week.

Sunday's rain chance is just isolated with scattered showers now expected for Monday. Places south of Pittsburgh will have the best chance for rain on Monday morning. Winds pick up on Tuesday and we go from rain chances to snow showers that will be lake-enhanced.

What does that mean?

It means that there will be processes other than rapid cooling of air over the lake that will lead to snow showers for us throughout the day on Tuesday.

Snow squalls certainly won't be out of the question.

7-day forecast: February 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

