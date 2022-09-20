Pittsburgh Weather: Strong winds, severe weather cause for concern heading into Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking ahead, strong winds and fast-moving storms could be cause for concern heading into tomorrow.

Daily average High: 74 Low: 54

Sunrise: 7:06 Sunset: 7:21

Today: Fog to start the day

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day.

Aware: Fall temperatures arrive with the arrival of fall with highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Let's get right into Wednesday and Thursday storm chances. The storm chances are all because of an expected cold front dropping to the south late Wednesday evening. Upper-level winds will also be conducive to high instability, helping to fuel storms that develop. Most of the storms from data I have seen come in during the afternoon to the evening hours. The biggest concern right now is strong straight-line winds causing destruction.

KDKA Weather Center

I will put the peak time for severe weather coming from 6p-11p on Wednesday. Looking past Wednesday's storms, winds will pick up on Thursday morning behind the front as cooler air rolls in from the north. Interestingly, I expect we will see some lake effect rain showers for some places along and north of I-80 on Thursday as cold air blows in over the warm waters of Lake Erie.

Rain totals will be low from any rain coming in off of Lake Erie but could be a little pesky as temperatures will be cold. Thursday wind gusts could be near 30mph. Back to today, once the fog lifts the rest of the day will be spectacular. Highs are expected to be near 80. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79 for the high after hitting 75 yesterday for the high. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10mph. The skies will be mostly sunny.

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 20, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

