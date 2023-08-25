Pittsburgh Weather: Storms roll out, humid conditions remain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe storms rolled through our region in the overnight hours with strong straight-line winds as the main concern.

A number of damage reports came in from Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties.

For most the overnight storms were one of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Looking ahead, I am going to continue an isolated rain chance for the remainder of the day today. Severe weather should be over with. I say "should" because our dew points will remain extremely high and we will once again have an energized atmosphere at the surface.

Data shows conditions being tough for severe storm development. I'll hold off on any storm mentions for now but it is certainly something to watch closely as the trough settles in later this afternoon into the evening. We may see a line of storms sneak through quickly on the leading edge of the pleasant weather that will be in place for the rest of the weekend.

Conditions today and tonight KDKA Weather Center

Highs today should be back in the mid-80s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 84 for today's high. Noon temperatures should be near 80. Morning temperatures bottomed out right at 70 degrees.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Winds will be out of the west and eventually the north-northwest at 7-15 mph. The strongest winds will arrive late afternoon along and behind the trough passage.

The weekend is looking pleasant with lower humidity levels and highs still near 80 degrees. Temperatures will be slightly up on Monday and Tuesday with a cool blast of fall-like weather expected for the end of next week's work week.

I expect we will see morning lows in the 40s in a number of places next Thursday morning.

7-day forecast: August 25, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

