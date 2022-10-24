Pittsburgh Weather: Spring-like temperatures in the 70's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another sunny day is expected today with highs back in the 70's.

Today: Remains pleasant with highs easily hitting the 70's

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope. Next rain chance comes on Wednesday.

Aware: Weather more seasonal for the end of the week.

Yesterday we hit 72 for a high and temperatures should be either right there or warmer today. I am forecasting a high temperature in Pittsburgh of 73°.

KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures are hovering near 40 this morning and noon temperatures will be close to 60. The only issue data is showing this morning is some patchy fog or haze for places mainly east of the Laurels.

Visibility as of 4 a.m. is perfect across our region. Today is likely to be the last mostly sunny day before our next rain chance that occurs on Wednesday. Winds will be light and out of the southeast today.

KDKA Weather Center

It looks like we will have a better chance for fog to start off the day on Tuesday as dew points start to go up. Model data is showing morning lows not dipping below 50 but I wouldn't be surprised if most places actually drop to the mid-40s.

Tuesday highs will be in the mid to low 70s once again. Skies will be partly cloudy. Rain arrives before sunrise on Wednesday morning with the best chance for rain for the day coming before noon. There will still be a smaller chance for rain during the afternoon hours.

As we wrap up the week, highs should be back in the 60s starting on Friday and going through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s on most mornings.

KDKA Weather Center

The weekend is looking dry with the next rain chance coming perhaps on Halloween day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos