Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy skies clear out for dry, pleasant Mother's Day

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/13)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/13) 03:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a damp and dreary Saturday, we'll see showers ending north to south this evening and dry conditions overnight. 

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers end through the evening and dry the rest of the weekend.

KDKA Weather Center

Mother's Day looks dry for Sunday, and temperatures will be pleasant in the mid-70s. We'll stay right there in those mid-70s most of the week ahead with sunshine Monday through Wednesday, and our next chance of showers holding off all the way until later Thursday evening! 

Normal highs this time of year are in the lower 70s, so a mild and dry end to the weekend and start to the week is on the way—enjoy!

KDKA Weather Center

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 7:30 PM

