Some parts of Pittsburgh see as much as 7 inches of snow after storm

Parts of Pittsburgh see as much as 7 inches of snow after storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Across Western Pennsylvania, people saw upwards of half a foot of snow Friday night into Saturday.

For some, that was the most they had seen in years. According to the National Weather Service, Lawrenceville got about 7 inches of snow, which was the most in Pittsburgh.

On Saturday morning, Jon Bigley was sweeping snow off his car, just as he's done for decades, using his broom.

"See how light it is. It's not heavy," Bigley said. "This is the number one tool to use besides a shovel."

He's lived in Lawrenceville for more than 80 years through big and little snowstorms, but in recent years he hasn't seen much snow.

"This is probably about the first time we had snow this heavy in a long time," Bigley said.

It started falling Friday and continued through the night, blanketing streets and sidewalks across Pittsburgh. Before sunrise, some public works crews had yet to pass through.

Right away, when Megan Clapp woke up, she raced outside to shovel and salt.

"This wasn't a bad one to get cleaned up," Clapp said.

However, it's not exactly her favorite job. The same goes for Patrick Maloney, who couldn't remember the last time he had to wipe snow off his car.

"It's more work than I anticipated this morning," Maloney said. "It'd be nice to have a garage on days like today."

Despite the hassle, they embraced it.

"I kind of enjoy the snow. I think it's a nice change of pace," Maloney said.

Who knows how much longer we'll see it.

"The little guy says we're going to have spring early, maybe he's wrong," Bigley said.