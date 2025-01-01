The Pittsburgh area will see snow showers today with heavy accumulations in the Laurel Highlands and ridges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh area is going to be seeing some snow showers today as we kick off the first day of 2025.

Our long-awaited pattern shift is now in full swing as we end the holiday season and turn toward a New Year. Rain and snow moving across Western PA and Northern WV before sunrise will shift to all snow as colder air aloft moves in through the late morning and early afternoon hours. The area of steady rain and snow mix will shift east of our area just after sunrise, but scattered snow showers are expected to continue areawide through the midday into the afternoon, evening and overnight hours.

The highest accumulations for Wednesday into Thursday morning will be in the highest peaks of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges with upwards of 6-9" possible. A trace up to 1" is anticipated west of the Ridges and Highlands including the Pittsburgh metro area, and 1-3" is possible along and north I-80 toward Lake Erie. Expect gusty winds as well with the highest gusts in the peaks of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Lingering snow flurries are expected to continue through the evening and overnight hours with temperatures falling toward the low to mid 20s for Thursday morning. Skies will be mainly cloudy for a large portion of the day on Thursday with perhaps some breaks in the clouds by afternoon and evening. Expect temperatures to peak in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Clouds will increase again late Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of a smaller, compact wave aloft in the atmosphere. This will bring our next opportunity for snow areawide beginning Friday morning before sunrise. With temperatures expected to be in the 20s areawide, this will lead to accumulation on all surfaces for all of Western PA and Northern WV. Early model runs indicate a potential of 1-3" west of the Ridges and Highlands with amounts of 3" or more along the slopes and into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Roads could be snow covered in spots, so motorists are advised to slow down and travel with caution during this time period.

Cold air will move in from the northwest following Friday's expected snow with highs on Saturday in the low -mid 20s and lows in the teens. Saturday will also be a windy day with cloudy skies and lingering snow flurries and snow showers. High pressure will settle into the region on Sunday leading to partially clearing skies, but temperatures are expected to remain well below average.

A third system will move toward the Ohio Valley and Central Appalachia by next Sunday night into Monday with another opportunity for significant accumulating snow. There is considerable uncertainty in the timing and track of this system, so stay up to date as we work out the minor details of this forecast in the coming days.

