Afternoon snow flurries possible as cold temperatures remain in the Pittsburgh region

This weekend, our highs stay hovering around the freezing mark with cloudy skies and some occasional flakes.

With wind gusts around 20 mph at times, it'll feel in the 20s for most of the day. A few snow showers will arrive Sunday afternoon and possibly even mix in the evening.

Wind gusts expected throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Little to no accumulation is expected.

The temperature and the wind chill today KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Conditions

9 a.m.: 29° Cloudy

Noon: 32° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 33° Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

6 p.m.: 32° Cloudy

Our next chance of snow showers will be on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs back near 40, which is closer to average, and a wintry mix is possible. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday, and snow showers are also possible in the afternoon and evening.

Rain and snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our temperatures are still trending below normal throughout mid-December, and we are already over 9° below normal for the month so far!

7-day forecast: December 6, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

