Pittsburgh Weather: Slow-moving system keeps possibility of rain, storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A slow-moving system to our west will once again keep things stirred up tonight and tomorrow bringing warm, moist air into the region and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

Aware: Scattered showers and thunderstorms again tonight and tomorrow. Isolated severe storms possible with damaging wind/hail/flash flooding possible

Alert: None

Isolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being in Eastern Ohio (already seeing flash flooding issues this early evening) and moving into PA through the evening. Areas that already got heavy rain last night and this morning could be vulnerable to flash flooding issues again tonight and tomorrow, although this is not expected to be a widespread event.

The system will trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms again Monday before moving out Tuesday. A few leftover showers then will give way to sunshine Wednesday and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s all week.

