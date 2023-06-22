Pittsburgh Weather: Showers and storms moving through area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a dry day yesterday, get ready for some more rain today!

AWARE: More showers and storms Thursday through Saturday

Temperatures will really cool off with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Storms are looking likely starting Friday. It is not looking like a severe setup though. Also starting tomorrow will be muggy conditions since this will be a combination of heat and humidity.

The rain slowly tapers off this weekend but doesn't completely go away by Saturday. There will likely be some more showers, then we'll be cloudy but drier Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity levels are back on the rise. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers being possible.

Another system expected to bring us storms rolls in Monday and still leaves us with some rain and possible storms for Tuesday.

Temperatures are looking cooler again with low to mid 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

