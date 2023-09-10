Pittsburgh Weather: Shower, storm chances dwindle into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lingering low pressure and a stalled front are keeping shower and storm chances around through tonight for areas east and south of Allegheny County.

Daily average High: 77 Low: 57

Sunrise: 6:57 Sunset: 7:38

Alert: None

Aware: Big cooldown Wed/Thurs

A flood watch is in effect for the Laurel Highlands into Northern West Virginia, including eastern Westmoreland and Fayette Counties, along with Garrett and Monongalia Counties.

This pattern finally breaks tomorrow, with some sunshine alternating with clouds and highs in the upper 70s (seasonable). A strong cold front will push through the region later Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers and possibly a few stronger storms depending on the timing of the front.

Behind the front, sharply cooler and less humid air invades Wednesday and Thursday, pushing our highs only into the lower 70s to upper 60s with a big drop in humidity.

We moderate a bit late this week, but an early taste of fall-feeling weather will arrive later this week!

