Pittsburgh Weather: Severe weather on the way tonight

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Night, according to The KDKA Weather team.

A cluster of strong and severe storms is organizing in Wisconsin, and will tap into plenty of ingredients to maintain strength on its trip toward Western Pennsylvania.

Severe weather is making its way toward Pennsylvania on Monday. KDKA Weather Center

Since this storm is in Wisconsin, at the time of this writing, it will take some time to arrive into our area. The KDKA Weather Team is not projecting widespread strong to severe weather to arrive until after midnight.

The weather team's High Resolution, IBM 4K Futurecast is timing the storms to reach the area around 2 a.m., with the most widespread rain and storm coverage between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. The back edge of this system still could have impacts for the morning commute, but the weather will be improving after daybreak.

The roughest of the weather is expected to arrive during the overnight hours. KDKA Weather Center

The major concern with a cluster of storms like this would be damaging, straight-line winds. Large hail also is possible. With a system like this, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding also are concerns.

Again, while all these severe weather parameters are possible, the most widespread problems likely will be from damaging, straight-line winds.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

