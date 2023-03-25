Pittsburgh Weather: Severe weather begins to subside after windy, stormy Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wind advisory for western Pa. will last through 11 p.m., with Garrett and Somerset Counties still under the advisory through 5 a.m.

Gusts up to 55 mph are likely, with sustained winds 20-30 mph out of the southwest. Highs Saturday hit the 70s in some spots along and south of I-70 with 60s everywhere else.

We'll cool off into the mid-to-upper 50s for highs Sunday under sunny skies (still about 5-10 degrees warmer than normal), with lower 50s the norm most of this upcoming week.

Showers return at lunchtime Monday, with a sprinkle or two possible for Tuesday. Sunshine will prevail Wednesday and Thursday, with another round of rain likely next weekend!

