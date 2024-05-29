Pittsburghers should keep the umbrella close today due to scattered rain and storms possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You'll want to keep the umbrella close for one more day with scattered showers and isolated storms expected for today.

Showers and even storms could arrive as early as 9 a.m., and continue off and on for the rest of the day.

At this point model data doesn't really show a lot of rain falling - just around a tenth of an inch to a fifth of an inch for Pittsburgh.

Conditions throughout the day - May 29, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

I could see totals maybe double that though in some spots.

Also of note, while we are not expecting a severe weather outbreak from this system, the core of an upper low is right on top of us today causing lots of twisting in the atmosphere. Wild weather sometimes happens in this kind of environment.

Just stay weather-aware.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, we finally get a couple of dry days beginning on Thursday. Temperatures will also remain in the pleasant range.

Thursday to Saturday are looking completely dry with our next rain chance coming fairly early on Sunday. Sunday rain is expected to stick around through the afternoon.

Highs today should hit the mid-60s. Morning temperatures are down near 50 degrees and humidity levels are low also. I have noon temperatures right at 60°.

Looking at the rest of the week, I have highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. Saturday highs should be near 80 degrees.

While Saturday will be a little humid, overall all three days will be comfortable.

7-day forecast: May 29, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

