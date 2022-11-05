Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered weekend showers give way to sun, more mild temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It certainly was a warm day with Pittsburgh just missing out on tying a record-high by one degree!

AWARE: Scattered showers starting late tonight and ending midday Sunday.

We hit an official high of 79 while the record high stands at 80 degrees. Scattered showers will develop later tonight as a cold front passes and will linger through midday Sunday. Don't expect a whole lot in the way of measurable rain, but showers will pop up here and there and it will still be a breezy and mild day-- though temperatures will stay in the lower 70s.

Dry weather returns Monday and will stick around most of the week with seasonable temps just a bit above normal topping out in the lower 60s.

Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed tonight as Daylight Saving time begins at 2 a.m.

