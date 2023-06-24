Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered storms possible throughout the afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a foggy start with a few showers. We could have scattered storms possible again this afternoon and evening but it's not looking like a severe setup. Highs will make it to the upper 70s and there will be some sunshine and dry time!

Humidity levels are back on the rise for Sunday and highs are in the low to mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies. A spotty shower or stray t-storm can't be ruled out, but it won't be a washout.

Another system expected to bring us storm rolls on Monday with highs near 80 and still leaves us with some rain and possible storms for Tuesday.

Temperatures are looking cooler again with low to mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

