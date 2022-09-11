Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers will linger, sunny weather on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some scattered showers and storms will remain with us, but not for long.
Aware: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible toward morning and again later tomorrow.
Alert: None.
A few scattered showers are lingering across the area and will increase in coverage as we progress through the night and into early Monday morning. A few thunderstorms could pop up as well in the wee hours of the morning and again later tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures will stay comfortably seasonable in the mid-70s tomorrow with a bit cooler air on the way Tuesday and early Wednesday. After a few last showers/sprinkles Tuesday, we enter a dry phase for at least the next week with sunshine and highs near the 80s all through the weekend and the beginning of next week.
