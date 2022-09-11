Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers will linger, sunny weather on the way

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

9-11 PM Forecast Weather
9-11 PM Forecast Weather 03:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some scattered showers and storms will remain with us, but not for long.

Aware: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible toward morning and again later tomorrow.

Alert: None.

pittsburgh-precip-chance-9-11-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

A few scattered showers are lingering across the area and will increase in coverage as we progress through the night and into early Monday morning. A few thunderstorms could pop up as well in the wee hours of the morning and again later tomorrow afternoon. 

pittsburgh-muggy-meter-9-11-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will stay comfortably seasonable in the mid-70s tomorrow with a bit cooler air on the way Tuesday and early Wednesday. After a few last showers/sprinkles Tuesday, we enter a dry phase for at least the next week with sunshine and highs near the 80s all through the weekend and the beginning of next week. 

pittsburgh-7-day-9-11-2022.png
Your seven-day forecast, as of September 12, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 7:28 PM

