Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms to slightly dampen Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our Saturday evening is off to a grey start with showers lingering just to the west and some patchy sprinkles/drizzle here and there for early evening.

Alert: None.

Aware: Scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms through Monday night.

Shower chances will increase later this evening and will stick around through Sunday and Labor Day along with a few scattered thunderstorms.

Neither day will be a total washout, but expect showers off and on and any thunderstorm that develops could produce a brief, heavy downpour. Because of this, we'll have to stay alert for possible isolated instances of flash flooding issues by Monday in any area that has a slow-moving storm or several rounds.

KDKA Weather Center

Pack a poncho for Ribfest and the Labor Day parade and have a backup plan for any picnics and cookouts in case a thunderstorm develops. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the upper 70s/near 80 and warm a bit starting mid-week when sunshine and dry weather return.

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 4, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

