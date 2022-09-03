Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms to slightly dampen Labor Day weekend

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

9-3 PM Forecast
9-3 PM Forecast 03:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our Saturday evening is off to a grey start with showers lingering just to the west and some patchy sprinkles/drizzle here and there for early evening.

Alert: None.

Aware: Scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms through Monday night.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Shower chances will increase later this evening and will stick around through Sunday and Labor Day along with a few scattered thunderstorms. 

Neither day will be a total washout, but expect showers off and on and any thunderstorm that develops could produce a brief, heavy downpour. Because of this, we'll have to stay alert for possible isolated instances of flash flooding issues by Monday in any area that has a slow-moving storm or several rounds.

pittsburgh-labor-day-forecast-9-3-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Pack a poncho for Ribfest and the Labor Day parade and have a backup plan for any picnics and cookouts in case a thunderstorm develops. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the upper 70s/near 80 and warm a bit starting mid-week when sunshine and dry weather return.

pittsburgh-7-day-9-3-2022.png
Your 7-day forecast, as of September 4, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 6:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.