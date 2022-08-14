Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers possible on a fall-like Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered showers are possible for today as an approaching low moves in.

Most of the rain will stay south and west of Pittsburgh. Highs will only be in the mid-70s and most areas will stay dry.

Don't expect a washout but it will feel a little like fall. For the Metallica concert tonight, there may be a stray shower, but we know all fans are "Only Happy When it Rains."

Monday the chance for rain sticks around and a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon.

Tuesday stays a bit chilly with highs only in the low to mid-70s with the chance for rain and we will warm back up by the end of the week with sunshine!

