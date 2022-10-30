Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers could slightly dampen trick-or-treat time

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

10-29 PM Forecast
10-29 PM Forecast 03:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a wonderful, warm final weekend of October!

Alert: None.

Aware: Scattered showers later tomorrow night through Monday and again Tuesday. Mild week ahead!

Clear skies tonight will allow temps to dip into seasonable upper 30s to lower 40s while the sunshine warms us back to the lower-to-mid-60s under clear skies and light wind again early tomorrow afternoon.

Clouds will begin to build during the afternoon with an approaching disturbance triggering a few late-night showers that will linger into early Monday. These should start to dwindle by evening and trick-or-treat time, but make sure to have an umbrella or clear poncho handy to keep the kids dry as they make their rounds for candy Monday evening!

A shower chance will stick around Tuesday but we return to dry weather for the remainder of the week with highs unseasonably warm for early November in the mid to upper 60s and even near 70 next weekend!

