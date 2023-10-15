Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers continue into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered showers linger this evening and stick around to start the week, but they'll be spotty and hit or miss, so nothing like the washout we had Saturday!

Daily average High: 64° Low: 44°

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m. Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers through Tuesday.

Keep the umbrella handy Monday and, at times, Tuesday for a few scattered showers and sprinkles, but you'll also see a few rays of sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds (much as we have today).

High temperatures still hover in the mid to upper 50s, which is cooler than normal, but we start a slow climb in temps a few degrees each day, bringing us into the lower 60s by Wednesday.

Dry air returns Tuesday afternoon, and we'll see sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, with seasonable highs in the mid to even upper 60s.

Rain chances return Friday and Saturday, with a cold front that will knock temperatures back down into the 50s for next weekend's highs.

