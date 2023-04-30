Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers and possible storms close out the weekend

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/30)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/30) 02:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As April wraps up, we ended about 1.5° above normal and ending about 1" below normal for precipitation. 

Our cold front pushes through today with scattered showers and possible isolated storms. The heaviest rain will be in the morning then we'll slowly taper off those rain chances by the evening. 

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures cool off behind the cold front, and we're still hanging out under the weather. Highs will be stuck in the low to mid-50s Monday through Wednesday, and morning lows drop into the mid-30s. 

So, there are still a few frosty mornings we will have to deal with. Light showers with some drizzle will stick around those days and even a chance for some flakes to mix in occasionally. 

wind.png
Wind gust forecast throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Sunnier skies and 60s will return by Thursday and Friday.

Pollen levels are still high today then go down to moderate tomorrow and Tuesday. Tree pollens are still the top allergens with oak, juniper, and birch being the main producers of it.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: April 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

