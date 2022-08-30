Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain gives way to sunshine, cooler temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cooler days and sunshine are on the horizon.

Daily average High: 80 Low: 60

Sunrise: 6:46 Sunset: 7:56

Today: Scattered rain and storms through 4p

Any Alert Days Ahead?: If not today, then nope.

Aware: Cooler today, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Monday was such an interesting day. Most forecasters had the entire day dry with storms arriving overnight. Well, the storms arrived early, right during the time when a number of kids were walking home from school, with just over 10 damage reports coming in for our region. I was a little surprised that the Pittsburgh airport only reported 0.03" of rain. Radar estimates also don't tell the entire story, but they do show the 1.5"-2" of rain that fell in about an hour in Beaver County yesterday.

Today's rain will come in different from yesterday with a broad area of rain with some embedded thunderstorms expected from 8 AM through at least 3 PM this afternoon. Rain rates will likely be around a half inch for most places with isolated spots seeing up near an inch of rain. High temperatures today won't be as hot as yesterday's 88 in Pittsburgh due to rain and clouds. I have Pittsburgh hitting 78 for today's high but could easily see the city struggling to get up past 75 degrees. It will depend on how long of a rain break we get this afternoon. I have noon temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry. In fact, we will be dry from Wednesday through Saturday. The average high for today is 80 degrees and we will be slightly below average on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs should hit the 80s on Friday and Saturday with dry conditions and humidity levels on the rise through the day on Friday. Our next rain chance will be a scattered chance on Sunday.

Your 7-day forecast, as of August 30, 2022.

