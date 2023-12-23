Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered afternoon showers heading into Christmas Eve

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/23)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/23) 03:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Only two days away from Christmas!

Daily average High: 39° Low: 25°
Sunrise: 7:42 a.m. Sunset: 4:58 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered showers this afternoon/evening

Today will feature scattered showers in the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The Steelers kick off today at 4:30 p.m., and you might want to bring a poncho just in case it rains! Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and it's going to be warm, with highs in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and some spotty morning showers. At least it will be decent weather-wise for any holiday travelers. 

Overnight as Santa is rolling into town, lows bottom out in the upper 30s to the lower 40s under cloudy skies.

temp4.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center


Christmas will be warm and well above normal, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy skies with no rain! So, if Santa leaves you any fun toys under the tree, you can play with them outside in the afternoon! If we hit 58 degrees in Pittsburgh, we will crack the top 10 for warmest Christmases on record.

temp2.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

If you're traveling after the holiday, there will be some rain to deal with on Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system rolls through. Cold air will start to move in late Thursday, switching over some of the rain into snow.

temp1.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Falicia Woody
falicia-woody-web.jpg

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 7:28 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.