Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday sunshine before Sunday showers

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure will keep us dry with sunshine and slightly above average with highs in the low to mid-50s! 

Get outside and hang the Christmas lights because rain moves in tomorrow.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s but also a few rounds of heavier rain are likely, so it won't be the best day to do outdoor activities.

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next six days - November 26, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Rain showers taper off through the evening and a few remaining showers will linger into Monday morning. A few spots may see a light wintry mix, but no accumulation is expected.

We dry out again on Tuesday with temperatures still above normal in the low 50s and then we are back to the upper 50s Wednesday with our next chance for rain showers.

Throughout the week, our low temperatures look to stay above the freezing mark until Thursday morning.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: November 26, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

First published on November 26, 2022 / 6:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

