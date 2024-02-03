Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday kicks off a beautiful weather weekend in western Pennsylvania

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/3)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/3) 03:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beautiful weather sticks around for the weekend! 

Today, clouds decrease and highs will run about 10° above normal. 

temp2.png
Conditions this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow, even more sunshine with highs nearing 50°! 

This is an unusually warm start to February, and we'll keep an eye on it because it may be one of the warmest starts to the month on record.

Get ready for this nice weather to last for almost a week! Most models are indicating that a long, dry stretch of weather will last up through Thursday. 

Highs look to remain above average the whole time in the 40s & 50s. Most of the days will be sunny, but we could see some increasing cloud cover towards the end of the week. 

temp3.png
Little rain chance over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our next rain chance moves in Friday with a cold front. 

So enjoy the rare spring-like weather while it lasts!

temp1.png
7-day forecast: February 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

