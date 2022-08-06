Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday has chance for pop-up showers and storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, we have a little drizzle and patchy fog. There's another chance for pop-up showers and storms but high pressure is overhead this morning.

There will be a slow, weak trough that moves through this afternoon across the Ohio River Valley which increases the chance for isolated storms.

The threat of any downbursts or damaging winds is low today with general thunderstorms expected. The areas that picked up a lot of rain the past few days do have a chance for trees to go down with the soil being so saturated.

Isolated Flash Flooding is still a tiny threat today for poor drainage areas and low-lying streams and creeks but not as widespread as yesterday.

The warm moist airmass isn't going anywhere and that keeps the chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-80s but feel near 90 for some.

Tomorrow, the risk of flooding stays low.

As we head into the work week, you guessed it, more showers and storms are possible at least through Wednesday.

Once we get to Thursday and Friday, we finally get relief from the chance of rain and the heat and humidity with highs in the upper 70s.

