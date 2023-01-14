Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday begins with light snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered snow showers will continue through early Saturday morning.

Snow accumulations will be little to none, but the laurels/ridges could see a couple of inches of fresh snow.

It'll be a great weekend for skiers! Highs will be in the low to mid-30s all weekend with a cooler northwesterly flow.

Clouds will start to decrease this afternoon with a mainly clear night so lows drop back down to the teens.

Temperatures and wind chills over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

The rest of the weekend will be dry with sunshine returning on Sunday.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, we're warming up to the mid-40s again and staying above normal through the week.

Our next system will come in the form of rain on Tuesday!

7-day forecast: January 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

