Pittsburgh Weather: Run of warm temperatures ending; storm system arriving Monday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We hit 63 for the high in Pittsburgh today, which was only two degrees shy of a record!

Daily average High: 38° Low: 22°

Sunrise: 7:21 a.m. Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

ALERT: Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for possible wintry mix/rain/snow impacting the morning commute.

AWARE: Last day of warm temps.

The party ends tomorrow, though, as a cold front passes tonight, dropping highs tomorrow back to the upper 40s and then into the upper 30s to lower 40s (near normal for February) most of this next week.

Sunday and Monday will be mainly quiet, but a storm system arriving Monday night has prompted us to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning for a rain/snow/wintry mix impacting the morning commute.

This will start as rain later Monday night, and the forecast is tricky since the forecast models are in total disagreement as to how far north warm air will hang around. This means a big difference between models on when and whether it will mix with or change to snow across our region. We could see it stay all rain, end up as a slushy inch or two, or have it change to more snow, leaving a higher wintry impact.

For now, know that Tuesday morning will be wet and possibly white in spots, and we will keep an eye on the forecast over the next two days and keep you updated on what it will mean to us as we get closer.

