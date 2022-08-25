Pittsburgh Weather: Run of warm and sunny weather continues Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fantastic weather is expected for today with highs in the mid to even upper 80s.

Humidity levels will remain in the mid-range so even with highs in the mid-80s it won't feel oppressive. I have noon temperatures in the upper 70s with light winds out of the southwest.

Looking ahead, there isn't too much to be concerned with.

We will have a couple of rain chances including an afternoon rain chance on Friday with scattered storms possible. Rain will be possible as soon as 1 p.m. for places along I-80 with places south of I-70 likely having to wait until after 4 p.m. for storms to arrive.

Rain chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

A broken line of storms is expected to move from the northeast to the southeast. This means places like Lawrence County will see rain before Armstrong County. Armstrong will see rain hours before Somerset County.

Rain should end shortly after sunset around 8 p.m.

Any rain we see up along I-80 will be certainly welcome. This is an area that as of 6 a.m. today is under an 'abnormally dry' designated tag. New drought maps come out at 8:30 this morning and I am hopeful that we will see some improvements in these spots labeled abnormally dry. We will still need rain to continue though for those communities to get back to normal when it comes to their water table.

Finally, Saturday and Sunday are looking dry. Rain chances will return on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday could see some big rain totals recorded across our area.

7-Day Forecast: August 25, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

