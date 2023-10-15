Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain to taper off through evening, scattered showers possible Sunday

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/14)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/14) 03:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a soggy, grey Saturday, we'll watch the steadier rain taper off through this evening, giving way to scattered showers, then just cloudy skies overnight and into the first half of Sunday with lows in the upper 40s.

Daily average High: 64° Low: 44°
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m. Sunset: 6:43 p.m.

ALERT:  None

AWARE: Rain tapers off through evening, with scattered showers again Sunday afternoon and Monday.

KDKA Weather Center

Sunday morning should give us a few hours of dry time, with shower chances returning by lunch and lingering off and on through Monday. 

Highs will be below normal in the mid to upper 50s each day. 

We dry out on Tuesday and start a warming trend into the lower to mid-60s by Friday. Wednesday/Thursday should be dry and pleasant, but it's likely that rain will return for Friday and Saturday, with seasonable high temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. 

Fall foliage viewing will be best this week, with some areas in northern Pa. already reaching peak color and southwestern Pa. heading close to peak color this next week. 

KDKA Weather Center

