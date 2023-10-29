Pittsburgh Weather: Rain sticking around through weekend; temperature drop coming

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a cloudy but still fairly mild Saturday evening, but that warm air will not be able to hold on for very long.

Daily average High: 58 Low: 40

Sunrise: 7:46 Sunset: 6:23

Alert: None.

Aware: Big drop in temperatures Monday to Tuesday; possible first flakes of the season/flurries early Wednesday? Chilly but dry for Trick or Treat on Halloween.

We'll see rain heading our way for a soggy Sunday morning, tapering to some showers through Sunday afternoon (including during the Steelers game), and another round of steady rain overnight Sunday into the morning rush Monday. Sunday will see temps hover in the upper 59s (very seasonable) before bottoming out Monday through Thursday.

Monday will start wet with a high near 50s. Halloween looks dry but chilly, with early morning frost potential and a high of only around 47. Trick or treat should be dry but chilly in the lower 40s.

We have sunshine the rest of the week, and temperatures slowly recover up close to 60 by next Saturday!

There's a likelihood of our first flakes or flurries of the season falling in spots overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, but the Steelers home game Thursday night should be dry with temps in the lower to mid-40s at kickoff.

