Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, snow showers remain as workweek begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a cloudy, chilly Sunday, rain and snow showers are moving into the south and will spread north through Monday night.

AWARE: Snow showers mix with rain through Monday night. Some accumulation in the Laurels and I-80 corridor.

Snow showers in the Laurel Highlands and a bit of freezing rain are keeping a winter weather advisory for Garrett, Preston, and Tucker Counties in place through Monday morning.

Some of the higher elevations will pick up a few inches of snow through Tuesday as pesky snow showers continue. For the rest of the region, it will be alternating rain/snow showers until a few outright snow showers Tuesday.

We dry out Wednesday and temperatures start to warm until we hit 60 Friday for St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures will cool again back into the 40s next weekend for our final weekend of winter.

Here's an interesting tidbit: Last year on this date, we set a record with 8.0 inches of snow! So far this month, we only have a tenth of an inch of snow and we are 25 inches BELOW normal for snowfall this entire season.

