Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, snow and colder temperatures for the end of the week

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hopefully everyone had a wonderful Christmas despite no snow. 

We are staring off this morning with rain showers and mild temperatures once again. We are nearly 20 degrees above normal and the warmer weather is over just yet. Rain showers will last through the evening with overnight lows in the upper-40s and breezy at times. 

Wednesday is our last day in the mid-50s and rain showers stick around through much of the day with a few heavy downpours possible.

On Thursday, highs will be in the low-to-mid-40s and rain showers taper off through late afternoon. 

We stay unsettled for Friday with highs back near normal in the low-40s. Rain and snow showers are also possible for the first part of the day. 

It turned colder Saturday morning with lows (still above normal) but near 30 degrees. A few flakes are possible, and highs are seasonable in the upper-30s. 

Good news is, it looks dry for New Years Eve and New Years Day with temperatures where they should be this time of the year. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 8:11 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

