Pittsburgh Weather: Rain returning to conclude weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a warm, sunny start to the weekend, rain returns by Sunday morning, with showers turning to steadier rain by afternoon.

Daily average High: 40° Low: 27°

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m. Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY

AWARE: Rain Sunday switches to snow Monday afternoon/evening.

Highs will stay in the lower 50s. Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day for the second half of the day as a Nor'easter moves up the East Coast and colder air filters in changing our rain showers to snow showers by Monday afternoon-evening.

Temperatures will fall steadily through the day Monday, making for slick travel for the evening commute and windy/blowing snow possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially for the Laurel Highlands and along I-80. Most of the area won't see more than an inch or two for total snow accumulation except for the Laurel Highlands and the mountains into West Virginia and Maryland in higher elevations where travel could become difficult Monday night-Tuesday.

If you have to travel, best to do it in the morning or afternoon before it turns to snow.

Temps will be bitterly cold Tuesday morning, but that cold doesn't hang around, as warmer air returns as soon as Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and mild weather the rest of the week and so far, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

