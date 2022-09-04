Pittsburgh Weather: Rain remains in the holiday forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wet weather will stay with us through most of the week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It's a grey, cloudy, and drizzly Sunday and we're stuck in this muggy, wet, unsettled pattern through Tuesday as a slow-moving low-pressure system and front take their good old time getting through our region. That means occasional rounds of showers and a few scattered thunderstorms tonight, tomorrow, and into early Tuesday. The cloud cover will help to prevent severe storms for the most part, but their slow-moving nature and round after round in the same areas could bring a potential for isolated flooding concerns in spots.

KDKA Weather Center

Otherwise, take the poncho to the Labor Day parade and make plans to have a covered cookout or at least a place to head indoors when showers/storms pop up in your backyard Monday. We finally start clearing out Wednesday with sunshine returning Thursday and temperatures staying comfy and seasonable all week in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 5, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!