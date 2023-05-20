Pittsburgh Weather: Rain moves out as dry spell begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a wet start to the weekend, clouds will gradually break overnight, giving us a pleasant evening and eventual partly cloudy skies by morning, with lows very seasonable in the upper 40s to near 50.

Alert: None.

Aware: Maybe a sprinkle in spots Monday night but other than that, we are dry all week!

Sunday will be beautiful, with sunshine and highs near the mid-70s in most spots. We only have an outside chance at a sprinkle or spotty shower in a few areas later Monday evening, but otherwise, most of the week will be dry and feature sunshine and above-average temperatures approaching 80 by mid-week.

It's still early, but as of now, the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend looks sunny and dry through next Saturday.

